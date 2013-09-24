Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte went 1-for-1 with a two-out solo home run in the ninth, giving the Pirates a 2-1 lead. His last two home runs against the Cubs have come off Kevin Gregg in the ninth inning.

2B Neil Walker tied a career-high with his 14th home run of the season. He also had 14 in 2012. Walker has now homered in four of his last five games, hitting .400 with four homers and six RBIs in that span.

CF Andrew McCutchen figured in the game-ending play that caught Cubs outfielder Nate Schierholtz at the plate. And he’s looking forward to much more baseball after the Pirates clinched a wild-card playoff berth. “To be able to have this opportunity to celebrate, to come together and do this, it’s a day I’ll always remember,” he said. “We look forward to doing this year-in and year-out. And we’re definitely not done.” McCutchen went 1-for-3 and now has 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 RBIs in 73 career games against the Cubs. He has reached base safely in 66 of those games and has scored 48 runs.

RHP Charlie Morton had a no-decision in his third start of the season against the Cubs despite tossing seven innings of scoreless, three-hit ball. He has a 4.91 ERA in nine career starts against Chicago. Morton has not allowed a home run in his last 34 1/3 innings on the road (six starts) and went 1-for-3 with his fifth hit of the season, a two-out fifth inning single.

RHP Gerrit Cole (9-7, 3.23 ERA) makes his 19th big league start Tuesday, the second of his career against the Cubs. Cole is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA against Chicago. He tossed seven innings and gave up one run while striking out seven in a 2-1 victory Sept. 14 at PNC Park. Cole won his last start -- a 10-1 decision over the Padres last week at home -- with allowing one run on four hits while striking out a career-high 12.

3B Pedro Alvarez needs just one home run to break the club record for most home runs by a third baseman in one season (34). He shares the mark with Aramis Ramirez (2001). Alvarez entered Monday second in the National League in home runs. His 34 is the most hit by a Pirates player since Jason Bay hit 35 in 2006.