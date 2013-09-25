Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke will not start another game this season, manager Clint Hurdle said. He lasted only one inning Sunday when he lost to the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, giving up five runs on three hits and two walks. That continued an awful second half in which the 25-year-old All-Star has gone 2-5 with a 6.12 ERA in 12 starts.

LF Starling Marte’s 23 hits at Wrigley Field in the last two seasons are the most by any visiting player. He went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI on Tuesday.

RF Marlon Byrd snapped an 0-for-9 skid with a second-inning single. Byrd, a former Cub, went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. He has hit in eight of his last nine games against Chicago.

RHP Jason Grilli’s save in Monday’s playoff clincher was his 32nd of the season and gave the Pirates 53 for the season, a club record since saves became an official statistic in 1969. The previous record was 52, set by the 1979 World Champion Pirates. Pittsburgh is tied with Baltimore for most saves this season. Grilli is 32 of 34 in save opportunities.

LHP Francisco Liriano (16-7, 2.88 ERA) makes his 26th start of the season as the Pirates wrap up the season series with the Cubs. Liriano was in line for the victory in his last start but had no decision in a 6-5 loss against the Reds last Friday at PNC Park. He has allowed one earned run or less in 15 of his 25 starts and is 8-4 against the NL Central. Liriano is 3-1 all-time against Chicago, with a 2.08 ERA in five career starts. This year he is 3-0 with a 1.24 ERA. He tossed a complete game in a 6-2 decision on July 5 at Wrigley Field.

CF Andrew McCutchen (2-for-5 with a run scored and RBI) has hits in 15 of 18 games against the Cubs this season. In 74 career games against Chicago, he’s batting .337 (86-for-255) with 37 RBI while reaching base in 67 contests.

RHP Gerrit Cole (10-7) struggled with different pitches and the pace of the game but still managed to produce six innings of work, including an escape in the sixth when the Cubs loaded the bases. Cole worked out of the frame with just one run scored. “The pace of the game was slow and I‘m not going to complain (about) scoring a lot of runs, that for sure,” he said. “But it was definitely a challenge with the cold weather and those long innings ... It was great to be able to learn from that.” Cole allowed just two earned runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out six.

3B Pedro Alvarez went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles as he extended his hitting streak to six games. It was also his eighth three-RBI game of the season. Alvarez’s 97 RBI are the most by a Pirate since Jason Bay had 109 in 2006.