Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Burnett baffled the Reds for eight innings and was adamant about going back out for the ninth. But manager Clint Hurdle thought otherwise, instead going with closer Jason Grilli who nailed down a 4-1 win. ”I wanted to reestablish confidence in our closer,“ said Hurdle, who also praised Burnett’s performance. ”It gives us some momentum to watch a guy go out there and not only compete, but dominate a good lineup for eight innings. Burnett allowed only a solo home run to Todd Frazier.

RF Marlon Byrd is staying patient at the plate, especially with runners in scoring position. On Friday, he went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. “Just trying to simplify things,” Byrd said. “You’re talking about a guy (in Reds starter Homer Bailey) who has two no-hitters and is throwing 97. The game’s hard enough. With runners in scoring position you try not to do too much. Just get the ball to the outfield.”

RHP Charlie Morton has recently dominated Cincinnati, allowing just one run over 23 1/3 innings in his past three starts, including two complete games. In 13 career starts against the Reds, Morton is 5-6 with a 3.97 ERA. He has allowed three earned runs or less in 16 of his past 19 starts, and has not allowed a home run in 15 of those outings.

RHP Gerrit Cole is scheduled to start Sunday’s regular season finale in Cincinnati. But if home-field for Tuesday’s wild card game already is determined, manager Clint Hurdle said he likely would replace Cole and us him as a fail-safe behind Tuesday’s likely starter Francisco Liriano. Cole is 10-7 with a 3.22 ERA in 19 starts this season.

3B Pedro Alvarez hit a 443-foot, two-run home run in Friday night’s 4-1 win. He now has 99 RBIs this season, the most since Jason Bay had 109 in 2006. “Pedro is growing into the role of a run-producer,” said manager Clint Hurdle. “When he squares the ball up there’s not a park that can hold him line to line.”