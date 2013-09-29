Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Brandon Cumpton will start the season finale in Cincinnati. Gerrit Cole originally was named the starter but Cumpton replaced him after home field for the NL wild-card game was assured. It will be Cumpton’s fifth start this season.

RF Marlon Byrd went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI on Saturday. He has hit in 22 of 30 games since being acquired by the Pirates, batting .318 with 17 RBI. He continued his hot hitting at Great American Ball Park, where he’s hitting .361 with four doubles and three homers in his past 14 games.

RHP Charlie Morton had allowed one run in his previous 25 1/3 innings against Cincinnati before giving up three runs in the third inning on Saturday. He finished with three runs allowed on five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked five and struck out three. “Could’ve been better, could’ve been worse,” Morton said. “But it’s a good day. The guys really picked me up.”

RHP Gerrit Cole was scheduled to start the season finale Sunday and make his first career appearance against Cincinnati. But with home field for Tuesday’s wild card game already assured, manager Clint Hurdle opted for Brandon Cumpton. Cole could be used Tuesday as a fail-safe behind likely starter Francisco Liriano. Cole is 10-7 with a 3.22 ERA in 19 starts this season.

OF Andrew Lambo hit his first major league home run as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning Saturday. The home run came on a 1-0 pitch from Reds RHP Logan Ondrusek. Lambo, the Pirates’ Minor League Player of the Year, led their system with 32 homers and 99 RBI.