Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Burnett made it through two innings, but his lack of stuff Thursday was exposed in a seven-run third inning in which he couldn’t get an out. Burnett walked four and hit one without fanning anyone, stunning for someone who averaged more than a strikeout an inning this year. Burnett fell to 2-3 in the postseason with a performance so bad that manager Clint Hurdle fended off a questioner who asked if he would run Burnett out for a potential Game 5 in St. Louis.

1B Justin Morneau extended his postseason hitting streak to four games, dating back to his days in Minnesota, when he singled in the fourth inning. However, Morneau didn’t get the ball out of the infield in his other three at-bats, and he has yet to homer after being acquired from the Twins on Aug. 27.

CF Andrew McCutchen was the only Pittsburgh player with two hits Thursday, but he also contributed a fielding error in the sixth inning that allowed St. Louis to score its last run. McCutchen is 4-for-7 so far in the postseason.

RHP Gerrit Cole will make his first playoff start Friday in Game 2 of the NL Division Series in St. Louis. The matchup could work in Cole’s favor because the Cardinals haven’t seen him before. What’s more, Cole won his past four starts, allowing just four runs over 26 innings while fanning 34. In his last outing, Cole beat the Cubs 8-2, scattering seven hits over six innings. “I‘m just going to try to keep it as simple as I can and control what I can control,” he said of his plan for Game 2.

3B Pedro Alvarez clouted a 437-foot homer off the facade of the second deck in right field to start the fifth inning, enabling Pittsburgh to avoid a shutout. It was the first postseason homer for a Pirate third baseman since Bill Madlock went deep in the 1979 NL Championship Series against Cincinnati’s Fred Norman.