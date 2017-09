LHP Jeff Locke (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was scratched from his scheduled start against Toronto on March 5, then suffered a setback during a throwing session March 10. He was throwing off a mound again in late March.

C Chris Stewart (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to return by the end of April.