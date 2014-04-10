Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke, out with a right side strain, made an effective rehab start for Class A Bradenton on Wednesday. He allowed two runs on five hits and a walk in six innings, and he struck out 10.

LF Starling Marte entered Wednesday with hits in each of his last nine games played in Chicago, going 26-for-72 with three doubles, three triples, three home runs and nine RBI in 17 games. “He’s trying to see the ball better,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He’s trying to be ready to hit instead of mentally thinking ‘I‘m going to hit’. A lot of times when hitters chase it’s because you want to hit more than you want to walk.” Marte is exhibiting more patience these day. “He laid off some pitches that we’ve seen him swing at before,” Hurdle said. Marte was finally shut down Wednesday, going 0-for-4.

LHP Tony Watson has been among the busiest and most successful pitchers coming out of the Pirate bullpen so far, but got a break in Wednesday’s second game of the series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Watson, who saw a 22 1/3 inning scoreless streak end Tuesday, still picked up his second victory in three days after working one inning in the Pirates 7-6 victory. Now in his fourth Pirates season, Watson is 12-5 through 29 appearances with a 3.06 ERA.

CF Andrew McCutchen will often seize the spotlight in a game as befitting a National League MVP. But Tuesday, he took more of a back seat with his 2-for-3 with two walks performance. “He played more of a supporting role, you can see he’s being pitched more difficult,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “A lot of pitches, sequences, balls aren’t there to hit but when they crossed the plate a couple times he squared up and hit them really hard.” McCutchen entered Wednesday’s game with a .328 career batting average against the Cubs.

C Chris Stewart, who underwent right knee surgery on March 19, caught five innings with Class A Bradenton on Tuesday, threw out an attempted base stealer and was 0-for-2 at the plate.

RHP Mark Melancon hasn’t given up a home run in nearly a year, last allowing one April 14, 2013, to Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto. Since then, he’s gone 67 consecutive innings without allowing a homer. It’s the longest current active streak among all major league pitchers. Melancon pitched four innings in four appearances so far in 2014, allowing one earned run and three hits with a 2.25 ERA.