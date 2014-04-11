Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke, out with a right side strain, made a rehab start on Wednesday at Class A Bradenton, Fla. He threw 82 pitches.

OF Gregory Polanco, the Pirates’ top prospect, is hitting .370 through seven games at Triple-A Indianapolis and has a six-game hitting streak. He was with the parent club in spring training but optioned in mid-March to Indianapolis. The Dominican, who started as a pitcher but switched to outfield, was signed by the Pirates in 2009 and quickly climbed through the minor league ranks. He was ranked as the 65th best prospect by MLB.com prior to the 2013 season.

RHP Edinson Volquez, set to start Saturday in Milwaukee, had a strong performance last week and manager Clint Hurdle is pleased with his progress. “Who wouldn’t be?” Hurdle said. “There comes a point in time in every pitcher’s career that there can be another layer of evolution. ... I‘m definitely optimistic about the path that he’s on and the way he’s going about it.” Volquez (0-0) has a 1.59 ERA after giving up one run in 5 2/3 innings April 6 against the Cardinals.

C Chris Stewart, who underwent right knee surgery on March 19, has gone 2-for-7 with a walk and run scored in three rehab games at Class A Bradenton, Fla. He caught seven innings on Wednesday.

RHP Gerrit Cole has had a strong run from last season into the early stages of 2014. Cole improved to 2-0 with a six-inning effort as the Pirates rallied to a 5-4 victory. “He’s on the front end of a very long career,” Hurdle said. “I‘m going to do everything I can to slow this process down because everybody else is in a real big hurry. ... We’re going to let him pitch, we’re going to help him learn, we’re going to continue to challenge him. He demands more of himself than we do. ... He’s at a very good place, just lacking experience right now.”

3B Pedro Alvarez has a team-high five home runs after Thursday’s 5-4 victory over the Cubs, but the Pirates are more impressed with his overall improvement. “Power hitters take steps forward. Many don’t make it,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “If you watch the man play, if you watch the man perform, he plays defense. He’s gotten better every year defensively. He runs the bases as good as anybody we have, and the bat starts to pick up and do some impactful things.” Alvarez had two solo home runs Wednesday in a 7-5 loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field and added a three-run game-winning shot in the seventh in Thursday’s series finale. Now in his fifth Pirates season, he’s is coming off a career-high 36 home runs and 100 RBI and a .233 average in 2013.