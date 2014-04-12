Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Friday and was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Locke suffered a right side strain during Spring Training and began the season on the DL. He made a rehab start Wednesday with High-A Bradenton and threw 82 pitches over six innings. Locke started 30 games for the Pirates in 2013 and went 10-7 with a 3.52 ERA.

CF Andrew McCutchen left the Pirates’ 4-2 loss to Milwaukee Friday in the eighth inning Friday after tweaking his ankle during his final at-bat. Manager Clint Hurdle said the move was precautionary and the reigning NL MVP was seen walking without issue after the game. McCutchen reached base twice and stole two bases Friday. McCutchen has performed well at Miller Park, batting .310 with 12 home runs in 38 career games there.

C Chris Stewart has gone 2-for-7 with a walk and a run scored in three rehab games with High-A Bradenton and caught seven innings with the Marauders on Wednesday night. Stewart underwent right knee surgery on March 19.

RHP Bryan Morris threw two scoreless innings Friday in the Pirates’ 4-2 loss at Milwaukee. In four appearances this season, Morris -- who earned the victory on Opening Day -- has not allowed a run in five innings of work and has struck out five, including three Friday.