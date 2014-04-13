Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Jason Grilli has not faced the Brewers yet this season but the Pirates are hoping to need their closer Sunday, when they try to avoid a sweep in Milwaukee. Grilli has a 0.44 ERA and four saves against Milwaukee in his career and has made 17 scoreless appearances (18 2/3 IP) dating back to June 7, 2008.

CF Andrew McCutchen was back in the Pirates’ lineup Saturday after missing the ninth inning of Pittsburgh’s 4-2 loss Friday with what he called “a nagging thing” in his left ankle. McCutchen left the game after popping out in the eighth inning Friday. He underwent x-rays Friday night and felt fine during workouts Saturday. McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a double and improved his career average to .314 (51-for-162) in 39 games at Miller Park.

RF Travis Snider recorded his third multi-hit game of the season Saturday when he went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the Pirates’ 3-2 loss at Milwaukee. Snider has now reached base safely in each of his nine starts this season.

RHP Mark Melancon retired 11 in a row before serving up three consecutive singles in the eighth inning Saturday night in the Pirates’ 3-2 loss at Milwaukee. Melancon, though, has not allowed a home run since April 14 of last year, a major league best span of 69 innings.