Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Justin Wilson threw a scoreless inning Sunday for the Pirates and has yet to allow a run in four appearances this season. Wilson led NL rookie relievers last season with six victories and a 2.08 ERA. In four innings of work, he has four strikeouts and two walks.

CF Andrew McCutchen accounted for one of the Pirates’ four hits Sunday, singling in the ninth inning of a 4-1 loss at Milwaukee. McCutchen hit .300 (3-for-10) during the series with an RBI but is batting .250 through the first six games of the Pirates’ current nine-game road trip.

3B Pedro Alvarez went 0-for-4 Sunday and finished the three-game series against the Brewers hitless in 10 trips. Alvarez leads the Pirates with 10 RBIs and has five home runs in his last eight games.