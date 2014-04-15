Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

2B Neil Walker hit two home runs on Monday night at Great American Ball Park, his first multi-home run game since Sept. 28, 2013, also at Cincinnati. Walker had a career high 16 home runs last season and already has four this year including a walk-off solo homer in a 1-0 win on Opening Day.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez isn’t getting away with mistakes, especially pitches up in the zone. On Monday night, Reds batters hit three home runs and collected six hits off the left-hander in five innings. Rodriguez walked one and struck out two. He threw 65 pitches in five innings.

C Chris Stewart could be rejoining the Pirates soon. Stewart, who began the season on the disabled list following right knee surgery, caught nine innings Sunday for Triple-A Indianapolis and went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk. Manager Clint Hurdle met with the training staff on Monday to discuss having Stewart complete his rehab work with the Pirates.

1B Gaby Sanchez was 0-for-7 in his previous three games before breaking out in a big way on Monday night in Cincinnati. Sanchez hit a pair of home runs, going back-to-back with 2B Neil Walker each time, for his first multi-home run game since July 23, 2011, against the New York Mets.