April 16, 2014 / 7:22 PM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Justin Wilson continues to struggle against left-handed batters, who are hitting .454 (5-for-11) off him this season. On Tuesday night, Wilson gave up two earned runs on two hits and a walk in two-thirds inning during a 7-5 loss at Cincinnati.

CF Andrew McCutchen continued his torrid hitting at Great American Ball Park, where he’s batting .379 in his past seven games. But he couldn’t come through against Reds RHP Johnathan Broxton with runners on first and third in the ninth inning Tuesday night. Following an eight-pitch at-bat, McCutchen popped out for the final out in a 7-5 loss.

C Chris Stewart (right knee surgery) is 2-for-8 with a double and a walk in two games with Triple-A Indianapolis. He also went 2-for-7 with a walk and run scored in three rehab games with High-A Bradenton. The Pirates still are considering bringing Stewart back to complete his rehab with the big-league club.

1B Gaby Sanchez could get more opportunities against right-handers. He homered against a pair of right-handers Monday night and singled off the left-field wall to drive home a run in the second inning Tuesday off Reds RHP Mike Leake. He also recorded his 110th career double on Tuesday.

RHP Gerrit Cole allowed five earned runs and nine hits, including a pair of two-run homers, on Tuesday night in a 7-5 loss at Cincinnati. He also tied a career high with three walks. “A very frustrating game,” Cole said. “I was getting balls up most of the game, not being able to put guys away with two strikes. Everything was kind of wishy-washy over the plate.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
