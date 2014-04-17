Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke, who was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list April 11 and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis, started Wednesday. Locke gave up five runs in five innings, including two home runs, while striking out four and walking two.

OF Starling Marte was given a day off Wednesday after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to drop his average to .259 on Tuesday. Marte has struck out 23 times in 58 at-bats. “The swing doesn’t look right to me,” said manager Clint Hurdle. “We’re going to back him away from the flame. He’s tried to bunt, tried to get that part of his game in play. I just think he needs maybe a day off just to rest himself mentally.”

LHP Francisco Liriano struggled with his control at times during Wednesday’s outing but had allowed only one run and four hits through six innings before Reds 1B Joey Votto hammered a two-run home run. Liriano finished with three earned runs and six hits allowed in seven innings. He walked three and threw two wild pitches.

C Chris Stewart caught LHP Jeff Locke at Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, going 1-for-3. It is possible that Stewart could rejoin the Pirates soon to complete his rehab with the big-league club, but manager Clint Hurdle said it was too soon to set a firm timetable.

LF Jose Tabata started in left field Wednesday and batted leadoff in place of struggling OF Starling Marte. But Tabata left the game in the fifth inning after injuring himself crashing into the left wall to make a sensational catch on catcher Brayan Pena’s line drive. Tabata, who experienced mild concussion-like symptoms, walked off the field with assistance from manager Clint Hurdle and trainer Todd Tomczyk.