Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Russell Martin was moved up to the No. 2 spot in the lineup Thursday night and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two walks in an 11-2 win over Milwaukee as manager Clint Hurdle tried to spark the Pirates’ slumping offense. Martin had batted fifth in each of his 10 starts this season. The idea of hitting Martin second came to Hurdle during spring training. Martin was being limited to playing five innings in the early stages of the exhibition season and Hurdle hit him second in order for him to get an extra at-bat.

RF Travis Snider was dropped to No. 7 in the batting order from No. 2 on Thursday night and he went 0-for-3 with a walk. Snider had hit second in all 12 of his starts this season but he had a .240 batting average and .283 on-base percentage.

OF Jose Tabata was cleared to play in Thursday night’s game after passing concussion protocols earlier in the day. He pinch-hit during a six-run eighth inning and hit an RBI double in an 11-2 win over Milwaukee. Tabata left Wednesday’s game at Cincinnati in the fourth inning when he slammed into the scoreboard while making a catch.

RHP Charlie Morton (0-1, 3.32) will start Friday night against the Milwaukee Brewers. Morton had been winless in five career decisions and seven starts against the Brewers until last season when he went 2-0 with a 0.57 ERA in three starts.