Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jordy Mercer left Friday night’s 5-3 loss to Milwaukee after the third inning with discomfort in his right ankle. He was injured in the top of the inning when Brewers C Martin Maldonado slid into him while attempting to break up a double play. The Pirates said Mercer would be reexamined Saturday.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez will start Saturday night against Milwaukee. While Rodriguez is 0-2 with a 7.31 ERA in three starts this season, he has posted a 3.10 ERA in 14 career starts with the Pirates at PNC Park.

C Chris Stewart played four games on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis, going 6-for-15 (.400) with a double. Stewart underwent right knee surgery March 19 and could be activated from the disabled list sometime during a four-game series against Cincinnati that begins Monday night. Before joining Indianapolis, Stewart was 2-for-7 with a walk and a run scored in three rehab games with high Class A Bradenton.

RHP Bryan Morris’ fastball has averaged 95.2 mph this season, up from 94.1 mph last year, and he has also added some sink to the heater. That has caused Morris strikeout totals to rise as he has seven in his first seven innings after having 37 in 65 innings last year for an average of just 5.12 per nine innings.

1B Ike Davis’ roller-coaster career in New York ended Friday, when the Mets traded him to Pittsburgh in exchange for minor league RHP Zack Thornton and a player to be named later. Davis hit .271 with 26 homers and 96 RBIs in his first 169 big league games in 2010-11 but had hit just .219 with 42 homers and 128 RBIs in 271 games since. He lost the first-base job to Lucas Duda earlier this season and was hitting .208 with one homer and five RBIs in 24 at-bats.