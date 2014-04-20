Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Tony Sanchez was optioned to Indianapolis on Saturday to clear a roster spot for Stewart. Sanchez, a rookie, hit .333 with four RBIs in six games.

SS Jordy Mercer did not start because of a sore right ankle but pinch-hit in the sixth inning and flied out to deep center field. He was injured Friday night when Milwaukee C Martin Maldonado slid into him at second base while trying to break up a double play. INF Clint Barmes started in place of Mercer.

1B Travis Ishikawa was designated for assignment Saturday to open a spot on the 25-man roster for 1B Ike Davis. Ishikawa started at first base on opening day but hit just .206 with one home run in 15 games.

C Chris Stewart was activated from the disabled list Saturday. He began the season on the DL after undergoing arthroscopic right knee surgery March 19. Stewart played in six rehab games with Triple-A Indianapolis and high Class A Bradenton, going 8-for-22 (.364) with a double and two walks. He was acquired in a November trade from the New York Yankees to serve as C Russell Martin’s backup.

RHP Gerrit Cole (2-1, 4.74) will start Sunday against Milwaukee in the finale of a four-game series, facing RHP Marco Estrada (1-1, 3.06). Cole has pitched at least six innings in all three starts this season.

1B Ike Davis joined the team Saturday, a day after being acquired from the New York Mets in a trade, and batted sixth in an 8-7 loss to Milwaukee. Davis went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. “A walk and a knock: That’s what I try to do every game,” Davis said.