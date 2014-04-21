Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jordy Mercer did not start Sunday for a second straight game because of a sore right ankle but had a pinch-hit single in the 3-2 loss to Milwaukee in 14 innings. Mercer said the ankle is improving and he is hopeful of returning to the lineup at some point during the four-game series with Cincinnati that begins Monday night.

LHP Francisco Liriano (0-3, 3.96) will again look for his first win of the season in his fifth start when he faces visiting Cincinnati on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series. Liriano is 0-4 with a 3.73 ERA in five career regular-season starts against the Reds but beat them in the National League Wild Card game last October.

OF Travis Snider wound up with a cut under his right eye after being punched from behind by Brewers C Martin Maldonado during a third-inning benches-clearing incident. Snider came off the bench and took down Brewers CF Carlos Gomez. The incident started when Gomez tripled and he and Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole exchanged words.

1B Gaby Sanchez is back to being a platoon player following the acquisition of 1B Ike Davis from the New York Mets on Friday in a trade. The left-handed-hitting Davis started both Saturday and Sunday against right-handed pitchers while Sanchez sat. Sanchez has hit just .208 against right-handers this season but does have two home runs in 24 at-bats.

3B Pedro Alvarez was scheduled to get his first day off of the season Sunday after starting the first 18 games, but he entered the game in the 13th inning as part of a double switch and got a single. Alvarez did not start primarily because he is 3-for-18 with eight strikeouts in his career against Brewers RHP Marco Estrada.