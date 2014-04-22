Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jordy Mercer was unable to start for a third consecutive game because of soreness in his right ankle. However, he pinch-hit in the bottom of the eighth inning then played in the field in the top of the ninth. Mercer is hopeful of being back in the lineup Tuesday night against Cincinnati.

RHP Jared Hughes got the win by pitching a scoreless ninth inning after being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day to give the Pirates an extra arm in the bullpen after they were forced to use their relievers for six innings Sunday in a 14-inning loss to Milwaukee. Hughes did not allow a run in five appearances and six innings at Indianapolis, going 1-0 with three saves.

RHP Edinson Volquez (1-0, 1.71) will start for the Pirates on Tuesday night against Cincinnati. He has gone 1-0 with a 1.71 ERA in his first four games with the Pirates, including three starts, after being signed to a one-year, $5 million contract as a free agent in December then posting an 0-3 record and a 9.64 ERA during the exhibition season.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with right knee inflammation. Rodriguez underwent an MRI examination that showed no structural damage but did have fluid drained from the knee. The Pirates have no timetable for his return and weren’t ready to say who would take his spot in the starting rotation that comes up Thursday when they host Cincinnati. Rodriguez has struggled so far this season, going 0-2 with a 7.65 ERA in four starts.

OF Travis Snider suffered a swollen black right eye in Sunday’s brawl with Milwaukee when he was hit from behind by Brewers C Martin Maldonado. Snider, though, passed concussions tests Monday and drew a walk as a pinch-hitter.

1B Ike Davis made history Monday night. He became the first player in major league to hit grand slams for two different teams in April as he connected with the bases loaded off Mike Leake in the fourth inning of a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.