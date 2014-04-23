FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
April 24, 2014

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Jordy Mercer returned to the starting lineup Tuesday and was 0-for-3. He had been limited to pinch-hitting duty and one late-inning appearance in the previous three games because of a sore right ankle.

C Russell Martin appealed his one-game suspension from Major League Baseball on Tuesday for his part in Sunday’s brawl between the Pirates and Milwaukee. Martin was in the lineup and went 0-for-2 with two walks in a 4-1 loss to Cincinnati. He will likely serve the suspension in Thursday’s finale of the four-game series against the Reds as he would normally sit out a day game after a night game.

RF Travis Snider appealed his two-game suspension from Major League Baseball on Tuesday for his part in Sunday’s brawl between the Pirates and Milwaukee. He was back in the lineup after not starting any of the previous four games while OF Jose Tabata played right field. Snider went 1-for-3 with a strikeout.

RHP Charlie Morton will start Wednesday night against Cincinnati. Morton (0-2, 4.32) has pitched at least six innings in each of his four starts this season but is still looking for his first win.

1B Ike Davis has started each of the first four games since being acquired from the New York Mets last Friday in a trade.

