Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Brandon Cumpton will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and start Thursday afternoon against Cincinnati in the finale of the four-game series. Though manager Clint Hurdle said before Wednesday night’s game that no decision had been made on Thursday’s starter, Cumpton was scratched from his scheduled start for Indianapolis on Wednesday. Cumpton will be making his season debut for the Pirates after going 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three starts for Indianapolis.

1B Travis Ishikawa cleared waivers Wednesday and became a free agent after declining an outright assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis. He was designated for assignment last Friday when the Pirates acquired 1B Ike Davis from the New York Mets in a trade. Ishikawa, 30, started on opening day but hit just .206 with one home run in 15 games.

C Russell Martin was a late scratch from the lineup because of what manager Clint Hurdle called a miscommunication. Martin was supposed to get one of the last two games of the series off and Hurdle thought they had agreed on Thursday afternoon’s game. However, Martin had asked to sit out Wednesday night since he is 0-for-7 against Cincinnati RHP Alfredo Simon.

2B Neil Walker has quieted the critics who suggested last season and into the winter that he should give up switch-hitting.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez is still feeling soreness in his right knee, a condition that landed on him on the disabled list retroactive to Sunday. Rodriguez had the knee drained Monday but will not begin throwing off a mound again until he is pain free.