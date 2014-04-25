Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Jared Hughes was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to open a roster spot for RHP Brandon Cumpton. Hughes made one relief appearance after getting called up Monday, getting the win that night by pitching one scoreless inning against Cincinnati.

RHP Brandon Cumpton was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday and lost a 2-1 decision to Cincinnati. Cumpton allowed just two runs and four hits in seven innings while walking one, hitting three batters and striking out five. The Pirates needed a starter after LHP Wandy Rodriguez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with an inflamed left knee. Manager Clint Hurdle said he expects Cumpton to remain in the rotation until Rodriguez is ready to be activated.

C Russell Martin did not start for the second straight game because of what Hurdle termed “general lower body soreness.” Martin said he could have played either Wednesday or Thursday and anticipates returning to the lineup Friday night at St. Louis for the opener of a three-game series with the Cardinals.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez threw off the bullpen mound prior to Thursday’s game, the first time he had thrown since having fluid drained from his knee Monday. The Pirates are hopeful Rodriguez will be able to go on a minor league rehab assignment by the middle of next week.

RHP Gerrit Cole will start Friday night at St. Louis in the opener of a three-game series. Cole pitched at least six innings in all four starts this season and worked a career-high eight innings in his last outing Sunday against Milwaukee. He is 5-2 with a 3.34 ERA in nine games in intradivisional games against National League Central opponents.

1B Ike Davis did not start for the first time in the five games since the left-handed hitter was acquired from the New York Mets in a trade as the Pirates faced Cincinnati LHP Tony Cingrani. Hurdle plans to continue playing right-handed hitting 1B Gaby Sanchez against left-handers as he did before the trade.