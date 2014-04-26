Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Harrison, who is coming off back surgery, is scheduled to make his season debut on Sunday in Seattle. Back issues limited Harrison to just two starts last season. Since 2009, Harrison has a 10-1 record and 1.53 ERA against the Mariners.

RHP Jason Grilli (strained left oblique) wasn’t available Friday night, although he didn’t go on the disabled list, as multiple media outlets reported. Grilli has experienced a rough start to 2014, blowing three of seven save chances with an ERA of 4.50. It’s not known when Grilli will be able to pitch again.

C Russell Martin (left hamstring) left the game in the sixth inning after experiencing tightness while running out a grounder to third. The team said Martin would undergo treatment and be evaluated later to see if he could play Saturday. Martin was 0-for-3 with a strikeout, dropping his average to .242.

LHP Francisco Liriano is still searching for his first win this season, and will make his sixth start on Saturday against the Cardinals. Liriano took a 6-1 loss on April 5 to St. Louis at PNC Park, allowing four runs over six innings. He mastered the Cards last year, going 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA, and he is 4-1 (1.95 ERA) in five career starts against them. Liriano has yet to flash the consistent low-to-mid 90s velocity he showed last year.

LF Jose Tabata went 2-for-4 in a spot start as manager Clint Hurdle gave regular Starling Marte most of the game off. Tabata is hitting .330 in 27 games at Busch Stadium and has hits in 25 of those games.

RHP Gerrit Cole was a tough-luck loser Friday night, allowing six hits and the game’s only run in seven solid innings. Cole walked three, hit one and fanned four, but held St. Louis to one hit in 11 at-bats with men in scoring position. It was his 12th quality start in 13 games, dating back to Aug. 16, 2013.