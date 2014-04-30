FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
April 30, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Neil Walker comes into the Baltimore series with a .373 batting average against American League teams in his last 12 interleague games. He’s 16-for-43 with three homers and six RBIs in that stretch.

CF Andrew McCutchen is probably looking forward to interleague play. He’s got 46 career RBIs against the American League and batted .375 in those games during 2013.

RHP Charlie Morton will again be searching for his first win when taking the mound against the Orioles on Wednesday, weather permitting. He’s 0-3 with a 4.35 ERA and has lost his last three starts.

RHP Mark Melancon is currently holding the longest streak of innings without a homer. He’s now gone 75 innings without giving up a home run, the last one coming on April 14, 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.