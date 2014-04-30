Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

2B Neil Walker comes into the Baltimore series with a .373 batting average against American League teams in his last 12 interleague games. He’s 16-for-43 with three homers and six RBIs in that stretch.

CF Andrew McCutchen is probably looking forward to interleague play. He’s got 46 career RBIs against the American League and batted .375 in those games during 2013.

RHP Charlie Morton will again be searching for his first win when taking the mound against the Orioles on Wednesday, weather permitting. He’s 0-3 with a 4.35 ERA and has lost his last three starts.

RHP Mark Melancon is currently holding the longest streak of innings without a homer. He’s now gone 75 innings without giving up a home run, the last one coming on April 14, 2013.