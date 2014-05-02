Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte’s bases-loaded walk in the first inning of Game 2 of Thursday’s doubleheader gave him his first RBI since April 14 against the Reds. He finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs in the second game, with his only hit being an RBI single that gave the Pirates a brief 5-4 lead in the seventh. .

LHP Wandy Rodriguez put up unimpressive numbers Thursday during his first rehab start. He allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings for Double-A Altoona. Rodriguez landed on the disabled list April 21 due to right knee inflammation. He struggled through his first four major league starts this season, going 0-2 with a 7.65 ERA.

1B Gaby Sanchez battled Orioles RHP Chris Tillman in Game 2 of Thursday’s doubleheader. Sanchez had a 13-pitch at bat in the first (before popping to second). His next at-bat was seven pitches (before a single) and he tripled in the fifth inning to knock Tillman out of the game. Sanchez finished 4-for-6 with an RBI, getting a single, double and triple. In the opener, he went 1-for-4.

RHP Charlie Morton appeared to be bothered by the 21-minute rain delay after the fourth inning of Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader. He threw four solid shutout innings before the break, then gave up four runs in the next 1 1/3 innings, taking the loss. “I don’t want to put my finger on the rain delay, but it was really two different pitchers,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

DH Ike Davis started getting used to batting second for the first time in Game 2 of Thursday’s doubleheader. His double in the first inning sparked a two-run rally, and he added an RBI single in the sixth that gave the Pirates a 4-0 lead. Davis, who never batted second before Thursday, went a combined 2-for-9 on the day.