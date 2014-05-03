Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte batted in the sixth spot of the order Friday after manager Clint Hurdle dropped him from the lead-off spot to the seventh May 1. He hit the game-winning home run.

C Travis d‘Arnaud went 1-for-4. After going hitless in his first six games d‘Arnaud is hitting .303 (10-for-33) over his past 10 games. He hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning Thursday off Chad Bettis that resulted in the final score as the Mets lost 7-4. Manager Terry Collins said of d‘Arnaud, “He’s using the field to hit, not trying to do anything special. The at-bats at home, I thought he used the middle of the field better. (Thursday) night, I thought he took a good swing at a pitch that you’ve got to take a good swing at. When he first got here last year, he wanted to prove that he was an outstanding defensive catcher. That was his goal. Now, he’s accomplished that, and it’s about trying to make his offense a part of his game.”

RHP Casey Sadler made his major league debut in the seventh inning Friday. He pitched two scoreless innings, gave up a hit and struck a batter out.

C Russell Martin isn’t close to coming off the disabled list anytime soon, according to manager Clint Hurdle, but he is beginning to make process in recovering from a left hamstring strain that sent him to the 15-day DL April 26. Hurdle said Martin is beginning to weight train and condition as his hamstring has “started to quiet down.” Martin is eligible to come off the DL May 11.

LHP Francisco Liriano (0-3, 3.97 ERA) is scheduled to make his seventh start of the season Saturday and is still in search of his first win of the year after he won 16 games a year ago and was named the National League Comeback Player of the Year.

CF Andrew McCutchen finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a double Friday. He is now batting .462 (18-for-39) in his last 10 games against American League competition.