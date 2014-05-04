FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
May 4, 2014 / 8:47 PM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Jordy Mercer’s pinch-hit double in the seventh on Saturday broke a 0-for-25 slump. His previous hit came April 20 in a pinch-hit at-bat at Milwaukee. He raised his average to .162

RHP Jared Hughes and RHP Vin Mazzaro were recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis before Pittsburgh’s game Saturday. The relievers replaced RHP Stolmy Pimentel, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation, and RHP Brandon Cumpton who was optioned to Triple-A.

RHP Edinson Volquez looks to continue a strong start to his 2014 season after a difficult 2013 campaign in which he posted the worst earned run average (5.71) among all qualified starters. Volquez owns a 3.21 ERA in his first six games this season and is walking only 1.6 batters per nine innings, compared to his 4.4 BB/9 in 2013.

RHP Chris Leroux was designated for assignment after the Yankees added RHP Alfredo Aceves. Leroux made two appearances, including a 40-pitch outing Friday when he allowed five runs and five hits in the 14th inning.

RHP Mark Melancon has worked 77 consecutive innings without allowing a home run, the longest current streak. He last allowed a long ball over a year ago to Joey Votto on April 14, 2013 against Cincinnati.

