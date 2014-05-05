FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
May 6, 2014 / 5:12 AM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Jeff Locke will make his 2014 debut for the Pirates on Monday against the San Francisco Giants. Locke spent his season pitching in Triple-A Indianapolis, where the 2013 All-Star is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA in four starts.

RF Josh Harrison batted out of the leadoff spot for the second game in a row and had another multi-hit game. Harrison knocked a pair of triples to right-center field and scored both of the Pirates’ runs Sunday.

RHP Casey Sadler made his major league debut Friday when he pitched two scoreless innings in Pittsburgh’s 6-5 win against the Blue Jays. Sadler made his second appearance of the year Sunday and tossed another two shutout frames in which allowed a hit and a walk.

RHP Edinson Volquez allowed six runs for the second time in his last two outings. After giving up six in 5 ? innings at St. Louis April 27, Volquez had command issues against Toronto May 4 as 37 of his 83 pitches went for balls.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
