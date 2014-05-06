Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke started Monday night against San Francisco after being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day. He gave up six runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings but did not factor in the decision. A positive note for Locke was having five strikeouts and not walking any batters. He was 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA in four starts with Indianapolis after being limited to pitching two innings in spring training because of a strained right oblique muscle that caused him to start the season on the disabled list. Locke was a National League All-Star last year, but he faltered in the second half. He went 8-2 with a 2.15 ERA in 18 starts before the break, 2-5 with a 6.12 ERA after that.

SS Jordy Mercer was not in the lineup Monday night, as his batting average was down to .156. However, he entered the game as part of a double switch and wound up going 2-for-4 to lift his average to .173.

INF/OF Josh Harrison got his third consecutive start in right field Monday night with OF Travis Snider and OF Jose Tabata both struggling. He went 2-for-3 with a walk, making him 6-for-12 (.500) with a double and two triples in the three games. Harrison started just eight times in right field prior to his current run.

RHP Casey Sadler was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to open a roster spot for LHP Jeff Locke. The rookie pitched four scoreless innings in two relief appearances during his first time in the major leagues after being recalled April 27 from Indianapolis. Sadler will return to the Triple-A rotation.

RHP Jason Grilli is making progress in his recovery from a strained left oblique muscle that landed him on the disabled list April 21. However, there is still no timetable for when the Pittsburgh Pirates’ closer might return.

RHP Charlie Morton (0-4, 4.21) will start Tuesday night against San Francisco RHP Tim Hudson (4-1, 2.17) in the middle game of the three-game series. Morton has yet to win this season despite pitching at least six innings in five of his six starts. He received two runs of support or fewer while in the game in five of his outings. Morton is 3-4 with a 2.86 ERA against the Giants in nine career starts.