Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday after making a spot start Monday night in the Pirates’ 11-10 loss to San Francisco in 13 innings. He did not factor in the decision, allowing six runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

RHP Phil Irwin was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Pittsburgh’s 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants. The 27-year-old is in a new role. He began making the conversion from starter to reliever last month at Indianapolis and will be asked to pitch long relief for the Pirates.

C Russell Martin had the appeal of his one-game suspension from Major League Baseball heard by videoconference Tuesday. There was no word when MLB would make its decision. The penalty was for his part in a brawl against Milwaukee on April 20. Martin is on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring and is unlikely to return when eligible Sunday. He will begin taking part in baseball activities Friday.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez was rocked for seven runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings Tuesday night while pitching on a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona in an Eastern League game against Bowie. He also walked three and struck out four while taking the loss. On the disabled list since April 20 with right knee inflammation, Rodriguez is 0-1 with a 10.38 ERA in two starts for Altoona.

OF Travis Snider had the appeal of his one-game suspension from Major League Baseball heard by videoconference Tuesday. There was no word when MLB would make its decision. The penalty was for his part in a brawl against Milwaukee on April 20.

RHP Charlie Morton pitched well enough to win Tuesday night, giving up one unearned run in eight innings, but he wound up with a no-decision. The Pirates rallied in the ninth inning for a 2-1 victory over visiting San Francisco. Morton’s streak of winless starts reached 13, dating to last Sept. 2, even though he allowed just three runs to a Giants team that came into the game with six straight victories and 10 wins in its last 11 games.

RHP Gerrit Cole (2-2, 3.69 ERA) will start Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants in finale of the three-game series, facing RHP Tim Lincecum (2-3, 4.46 ERA). Cole is winless in his past four starts after winning his first two, but he pitched at least six innings in five of his six starts. Cole faced the Giants only once before, beating Lincecum in his debut last season at PNC Park. Cole allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings.