Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Brent Morel was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday to give the Pirates a full complement of five bench players. The Pirates played short-handed on the bench in the previous two games after adding an extra relief pitcher following Monday’s 13-inning loss to San Francisco. Morel, who was claimed off waivers from Toronto in February, hit just .215 with one home run in 25 games for Indianapolis.

RHP Phil Irwin was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis as the Pirates returned to a traditional seven-man bullpen. He was added to the roster Tuesday to give the Pirates extra relief pitching depth after losing a 13-inning game to San Francisco on Monday. Irwin did not appear in a game during his two-game stint in Pittsburgh.

RHP Jason Grilli threw from the top of the mound Friday for the first time since going on the disabled list, retroactive to April 21 with a strained left oblique. The Pirates have not formulated a timetable for when Grilli will throw again or when he might be ready to on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.

RHP Edinson Volquez (1-3, 4.19) is scheduled to pitch Saturday night in the middle game of the three-game series, facing RHP Lance Lynn (4-1, 3.51). He is 3-6 with a 5.56 ERA against the Cardinals in 12 career starts but has split his last four decisions against them since losing four in a row from Sept. 18, 2008-May 22, 2012.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez said Friday he was feeling good three days after making his second start for Double-A Altoona on a rehab assignment. He has been on the disabled list since April 20 with right knee inflammation. Rodriguez is 0-1 with a 10.68 ERA in two starts for Altoona and is expected to pitch at least once more in the minor leagues, though the Pirates haven’t announced when that will be.