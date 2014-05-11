Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Stolmy Pimentel, who is on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation, said his arm is feeling considerably better. He is expected to begin throwing off a mound sometime next week for the first time being placed on the DL on May 2.

RHP Jason Grilli will throw off a mound for the second time in three days Sunday in his rehab from a strained left oblique muscle that had put him on the DL since April 21. The Pirates don’t have a timetable for when Grilli might return but they would like him to go on minor-league rehab assignment before being activated. Hurdle also would not commit to Grilli returning to the closer role when he comes off the DL.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez will be activated from the disabled list and start Thursday against the Brewers at Milwaukee. He has been out since May 5 with right knee inflammation. Rodriguez struggled in two rehab starts with Double-A Altoona, going 0-1 with a 10.68 ERA.

CF Andrew McCutchen missed his first game of the season Saturday night, a 4-3 win over St. Louis, because of soreness in his left foot. Manager Clint Hurdle said he expected McCutchen to be back in the lineup Sunday night.

RHP Charlie Morton (0-4, 3.45) will start Sunday night against St. Louis RHP Shelby Miller (4-2, 3.20) in the finale of the three-game series. Morton has pitched at least six innings in six of his seven starts but is still looking for his first win of the season as he has received two runs or less of offensive support while in the game six times. He is 2-9 with a 6.52 ERA against the Cardinals in 14 career starts.