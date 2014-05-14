Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RF Starling Marte worked out on the field at Miller Park but was not in the starting lineup Tuesday and missed his second straight game with tightness in his back. In 36 games, Marte is batting .255 with two home runs and seven RBIs and has 11 walks with a team-leading 45 strikeouts.

RHP Jason Grilli will throw a simulated game Tuesday as he continues to rehab a strained oblique muscle that has kept him out since April 26. The Pirates have not decided whether or not Grilli will need to go on a minor league rehab assignment before returning.

2B Neil Walker hit a solo home run in the first inning Tuesday in the Pirates’ 5-2 loss at Milwaukee. Walker has eight home runs on the season and his 23 RBI are the most all major league second baseman. In his last four games, Walker is 6-for-16 at the plate with two homers and five RBIs.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 0-for-4 Tuesday at Milwaukee. Through his first 11 games this month, McCutchen was batting .410 (16-for-39), improving his career average for the month of May to.328 hitter -- his highest monthly average -- in May. McCutchen has hits in 18 of list last 21 games at Miller Park and is batting .407 with four doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 RBI in Milwaukee since June 1, 2012.