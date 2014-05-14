FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
May 15, 2014 / 3:37 AM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Starling Marte worked out on the field at Miller Park but was not in the starting lineup Tuesday and missed his second straight game with tightness in his back. In 36 games, Marte is batting .255 with two home runs and seven RBIs and has 11 walks with a team-leading 45 strikeouts.

RHP Jason Grilli will throw a simulated game Tuesday as he continues to rehab a strained oblique muscle that has kept him out since April 26. The Pirates have not decided whether or not Grilli will need to go on a minor league rehab assignment before returning.

2B Neil Walker hit a solo home run in the first inning Tuesday in the Pirates’ 5-2 loss at Milwaukee. Walker has eight home runs on the season and his 23 RBI are the most all major league second baseman. In his last four games, Walker is 6-for-16 at the plate with two homers and five RBIs.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 0-for-4 Tuesday at Milwaukee. Through his first 11 games this month, McCutchen was batting .410 (16-for-39), improving his career average for the month of May to.328 hitter -- his highest monthly average -- in May. McCutchen has hits in 18 of list last 21 games at Miller Park and is batting .407 with four doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 RBI in Milwaukee since June 1, 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.