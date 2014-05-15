Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

OF Starling Marte took batting practice Wednesday but was out of the lineup for the third consecutive day with tightness in his back. Marte came into the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth and struck out against Brewers lefty Will Smith but came through in the ninth with a two-run double off right-hander Francisco Rodriguez as the Pirates rallied for a 4-1 victory.

RHP Jason Grilli threw a simulated game Wednesday as he continues rehabbing a strained oblique that has sidelined the Pirates’ closer since April 21. Grilli threw 24 pitches -- 12 in each inning -- and reported no issues afterward. Grilli was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in eight appearances before suffering the injury.

C Chris Stewart went 1-for-4 but drove in the winning run with an RBI single in the ninth off Brewers right-hander Francisco Rodriguez. The RBI was Stewart’s first of the season.

OF Jose Tabata went 0-for-4 but reached on a fielder’s choice and drove in the Pirates’ first run Wednesday in a 4-1 victory at Milwaukee. Over his last 15 games, Tabata is batting .320 (16-for-50) with four RBIs.