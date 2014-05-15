FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2014 / 8:42 PM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Starling Marte took batting practice Wednesday but was out of the lineup for the third consecutive day with tightness in his back. Marte came into the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth and struck out against Brewers lefty Will Smith but came through in the ninth with a two-run double off right-hander Francisco Rodriguez as the Pirates rallied for a 4-1 victory.

RHP Jason Grilli threw a simulated game Wednesday as he continues rehabbing a strained oblique that has sidelined the Pirates’ closer since April 21. Grilli threw 24 pitches -- 12 in each inning -- and reported no issues afterward. Grilli was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in eight appearances before suffering the injury.

C Chris Stewart went 1-for-4 but drove in the winning run with an RBI single in the ninth off Brewers right-hander Francisco Rodriguez. The RBI was Stewart’s first of the season.

OF Jose Tabata went 0-for-4 but reached on a fielder’s choice and drove in the Pirates’ first run Wednesday in a 4-1 victory at Milwaukee. Over his last 15 games, Tabata is batting .320 (16-for-50) with four RBIs.

