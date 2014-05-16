Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

OF Starling Marte was held out of Pittsburgh’s starting lineup for the fourth consecutive day but was available to pinch-hit. Manager Clint Hurdle said the decision to not start Marte, who went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs Wednesday night, was based on a conversation he had with Marte and that the outfielder, who has battling tightness in his back, was not in consideration to be put on the disabled list when LHP Wandy Rodriguez came off the DL Thursday morning.

OF Jaff Decker was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis Wednesday, making room for LHP Wandy Rodriguez, who was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. Decker appeared in three games for the Pirates and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. In 30 games at Indianapolis, Decker was batting .238 with a home run and 11 RBIs.

RHP Justin Wilson worked two scoreless innings and struck out four Brewers Thursday in the Pirates’ 4-3 loss. Wilson has not allowed a run in four consecutive outings and has held opponents scoreless in 10 of his last 12 and has struck out 12 batters over his last 10 2/3 innings of work.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez was activated from the 15-day disabled list and took the start Thursday for the Pirates against Milwaukee at Miller Park. Rodriguez went five innings and gave up two runs on four hits -- including two solo home runs -- while walking one and striking out four. He threw 43 of his 73 pitches for strikes.