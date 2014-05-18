Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Sterling Marte had three hits and was on base four times. Over his last 13 games, he is batting .362 (17-for-47) with two home runs and seven RBIs. That hot streak comes after he batted .225 (23-for-102) in his first 25 games.

RHP Stomey Pimental is recovering from right shoulder inflammation that has sidelined him since May 2. He threw a 28-pitch bullpen session and the Pirates said he will throw another one Monday on the team’s day off in Pittsburgh before they discuss him going to Florida.

RHP Jason Grilli has been on the disabled list since April 26 with a strained left oblique but is making progress. He threw 20 pitches over one inning of a simulated game and manager Clint Hurdle said Grilli’s breaking ball was good. The next step is doing simulated games on consecutive days.

C Russell Martin continued his rehab from a strained left hamstring by running, doing catching drills and taking batting practice. Martin has been sidelined since April 26, but manager Clint Hurdle described Saturday as his most aggressive day on the bases.

RHP Charlie Morton (0-5, 3.22 ERA) has yet to win a game and has run into a bit of hard luck recently. He will attempt to reverse both trends in Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Yankees. Morton has allowed one earned run in his last two starts, spanning 14 innings, and three earned runs in his last 19 1/3 innings. Morton has gone at least six innings during seven starts, including Tuesday when he allowed four runs (one earned) and six hits over six innings during Pittsburgh’s 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

RHP Gerrit Cole will start Game 2 of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Yankees, who drafted him in the first round in 2008 (he chose to attend UCLA). Cole has lost his last three road starts since April 10 and that includes a 5-2 defeat in Milwaukee on Tuesday, when he allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.