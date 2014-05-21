Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

CF Starling Marte returned to the lineup Tuesday night and went 0-for-4. He suffered tightness in his left hamstring Sunday, forcing him to leave the second game of a doubleheader against the Yankees at New York.

RHP Stolmy Pimentel is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment this weekend after throwing one more bullpen session. Pimentel tossed a 28-pitch bullpen session Sunday. The rookie has been sidelined since May 2 due to right shoulder stiffness.

RHP Jason Grilli will pitch a third simulated game Wednesday as he continues his recovery from a strained left oblique. The Pirates would like see Grilli face batters on consecutive days before they would consider activating him from the disabled list. He has been out since April 21.

LHP Francisco Liriano’s streak of regular-season winless starts reached 13 on Tuesday night as he gave up six runs in five innings in a loss to the Orioles.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez will make his second start since coming off the disabled list when he faces Baltimore on Wednesday night in the finale of a two-game series. Rodriguez had a no-decision in his previous start May 15 at Milwaukee, allowing two runs in five innings. He missed 20 games due to right knee inflammation.

OF Jose Tabata was limited to pinch-hitting Tuesday night because of tightness in his right hamstring, and he hit a fifth-inning single. He suffered the injury Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Yankees at New York.