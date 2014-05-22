FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#Intel
May 23, 2014

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Tony Sanchez was forced to block 27 pitches -- by his count -- on Wednesday but still came through with the game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning to snap an 8-8 tie. He ranks sixth on the team with 12 RBIs despite having just 72 at-bats in the first 45 games of the season.

RHP Jason Grilli felt good after throwing a 20-pitch simulated game Wednesday and was ready to come off the DL. He has been out since April 21 with a strained left oblique. “I would venture a guess that Saturday would be a real strong likely case that I would be out there on the mound,” Grilli said.

C Russell Martin continues to ramp up his workouts and could be activated from the disabled list during the weekend. Martin, who has been out since May 11 with a strained left hamstring, said he does not feel he needs a minor league rehab assignment. The hamstring has been bothering since spring training but gradually worsened during the first month of the season.

RHP Edinson Volquez (1-4, 4.71 ERA) will start Thursday night in the opener of a four-game home series against Washington, facing RHP Blake Treinen (0-1, 0.77 ERA). Volquez’s lone win of the season came April 17 against Milwaukee. He is 1-2 with a 6.64 ERA against the Nationals in four career starts.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez’s miserable season continued, though he wound up not factoring in the decision Wednesday night in the Pirates’ 9-8 victory over Baltimore. Rodriguez was rocked for six runs -- only one earned -- and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings and also gave up a home run to Orioles LF Nelson Cruz. Rodriguez is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in eight starts this season while allowing 10 homers in just 26 2/3 innings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
