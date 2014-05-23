Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke, who is 1-3 with a 3.82 ERA at Indianapolis, is a candidate to take LHP Wandy Rodriguez’s spot in the rotation. He made one start and did not factor in the decision May 5 against San Francisco as he gave up six runs in 5 1/3 innings. Locke was selected to the All-Star Game last season, when he went 10-7 with a 3.52 ERA in 30 starts but was 2-5 with a 6.12 ERA in 12 starts in the second half.

C Tony Sanchez is expected to be optioned to Indianapolis on Saturday when Grilli is activated. The Pirates have two veteran catchers in Russell Martin and C Chris Stewart and would prefer Sanchez, a rookie, play regularly in the minor leagues. Sanchez is hitting .278 with two home runs in 21 games.

RHP Phil Irwin, who is at Triple-A Indianapolis, was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Wall. Irwin began making the transition from starter to reliever this season with Indianapolis, where he was 1-2 with one save and an 8.72 ERA in 10 games, including two starts.

RHP Brandon Cumpton, who is 4-1 with a 1.35 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Indianapolis, is a candidate to take LHP Wandy Rodriguez’s spot in the rotation. Cumpton made two starts with the Pirates earlier this season, going 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA. He made his major league debut last season and was 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA in six games.

RHP Jason Grilli is expected to be activated from the disabled list Saturday after being sidelined since April 21 with a strained left oblique. It is unclear whether Grilli will return as the closer right away; he converted just four of seven save opportunities before going on the DL, and RHP Mark Melancon has converted seven of nine saves in his place.

C Russell Martin was activated from the disabled list Thursday but was unavailable to play against Washington as he served his one-game suspension from Major League Baseball for his role in the April 20 brawl with the Milwaukee Brewers. Martin decided against going on a minor league rehab assignment despite being out since April 26 with a strained left hamstring.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez was designated for assignment Thursday to clear a roster spot for C Russell Martin, who came off the disabled list. Rodriguez was hammered for six runs in 1 1/3 innings by Baltimore on Wednesday night in a game the Pirates eventually won 9-8. Rodriguez, 35, was 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in eight games this season and allowed 10 home runs in just 26 2/3 innings. Rodriguez has a $13 million salary, $5.5 million of which is being paid by the Houston Astros as terms of a 2012 trade.

RHP Charlie Morton (0-6, 3.45) -- still searching for his first win of the season -- will start Friday night against Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann (3-1, 3.70). Morton has pitched at least six innings in eight of his nine starts this season. He is 1-2 with a 4.09 ERA against Washington in four career starts.