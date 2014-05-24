Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Tony Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to clear a roster spot for Grilli. Sanchez hit .278 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in 21 games but the want the rookie to play regularly in the minor leagues rather than be the third-string catcher in the major leagues behind C Russell Martin and C Chris Stewart.

RHP Stolmy Pimentel, who has been on the disabled list since May 2 with right shoulder stiffness, is scheduled to pitch a one-inning simulated game Saturday at the Pirates’ extended spring training camp in Bradenton, Fla. The rookie will likely pitch at least once for the Class A Bradenton farm club before being activated.

RHP Jason Grilli was activated from the 15-day disabled list prior to Friday night’s game and got the save by pitching a scoreless ninth inning in the Pirates’ 4-3 win over Washington. He had been out since April 21 with a strained left oblique. Grilli converted just four of seven save opportunities being injured after going 33-for-35 last season.

C Russell Martin returned to the action for the first time since April 26 when he was placed on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring and went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. He also allowed the Nationals to score a run on a passed ball. Martin was activated Thursday but sat out as he served the one-game suspension he received from Major League Baseball for his role in the April 20 brawl with Milwaukee.

RHP Gerrit Cole (4-3, 3.84) will start Saturday night against Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg (3-3, 3.38) in the third game of a four-game home series. Cole is 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA in four home starts this season. He won his only career start against the Nationals last July 23 at Washington, allowing one run in seven innings.

1B Ike Davis was to cleanup from the No. 6 spot in the batting order for Friday’s game and responded by going 2-for-4 and scoring two runs. He is hitting .367 (22-for-60) in his last 20 games.