Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Clint Barmes started at shortstop for a second straight game Saturday in place of SS Jordy Mercer and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. Barmes got his 12th start of the season at shortstop after going 1-for-1 on Friday with a walk, hit by pitch and his first stolen base since 2011.

RHP Jason Grilli got Saturday off after pitching a scoreless ninth inning Friday night for the save in his first appearance since April 20. Grilli had been on the disabled list with a strained left oblique. After the save Friday, he is 5-for-8 this season. Manager Clint Hurdle said he wanted to see how Grilli felt physically Sunday before committing to him as the full-time closer.

LHP Francisco Liriano (0-4, 4.86) will again look for his first win of the season Sunday when he faces Washington RHP Doug Fister (1-1, 3.93) in the finale of a four-game home series. While Liriano is winless in 10 starts, the Pirates have won five of the last six times he has pitched. Liriano won his only career start against the Nationals, pitching 7 2/3 shutout innings last July 24.

RHP Gerrit Cole pitched well in Saturday night’s 3-2 victory over Washington, though he did not factor in the decision. He allowed two runs and five hits in six innings, with three walks and seven strikeouts. Cole did surrender his eighth home run in 64 2/3 innings this season, a solo shot by Nationals SS Ian Desmond. Cole gave up just seven homers in 117 1/3 innings as a rookie last year.