FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 26, 2014 / 9:32 PM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INF/OF Josh Harrison started his seventh straight game Sunday, playing right field and batting leadoff. Harrison went 2-for-4 with a home run in the Pirates’ 5-2 loss to Washington. Harrison has become the de facto right fielder, replacing the platoon of OF Travis Snider and OF Jose Tabata.

RHP Brandon Cumpton will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Monday afternoon in New York. He will take the rotation spot that opened when LHP Wandy Rodriguez was designated for assignment Thursday. Cumpton was 4-1 with a 1.35 ERA in six starts with Indianapolis. He also made two starts for the Pirates earlier this season and was 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA.

C Russell Martin got Sunday off as it was a day game after a night game and also because he had played in back-to-back games after being activated from the disabled list. Martin missed 21 games because of a left hamstring strain.

LHP Francisco Liriano (0-5) is now winless in 14 consecutive regular-season starts dating to last Sept. 10, when he won at Texas, after giving up four runs, six hits and four walks in five innings Sunday while striking out five. “I‘m not doing my job at all,” he said. “I‘m not going deep into games and I‘m not keeping the team in the ballgame.”

RF Jose Tabata (right leg tightness) exited the game early May 18. He pinch-hit May 20-21 and 24-25, but was not in the starting lineup May 20-25.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.