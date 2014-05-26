Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Josh Harrison started his seventh straight game Sunday, playing right field and batting leadoff. Harrison went 2-for-4 with a home run in the Pirates’ 5-2 loss to Washington. Harrison has become the de facto right fielder, replacing the platoon of OF Travis Snider and OF Jose Tabata.

RHP Brandon Cumpton will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Monday afternoon in New York. He will take the rotation spot that opened when LHP Wandy Rodriguez was designated for assignment Thursday. Cumpton was 4-1 with a 1.35 ERA in six starts with Indianapolis. He also made two starts for the Pirates earlier this season and was 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA.

C Russell Martin got Sunday off as it was a day game after a night game and also because he had played in back-to-back games after being activated from the disabled list. Martin missed 21 games because of a left hamstring strain.

LHP Francisco Liriano (0-5) is now winless in 14 consecutive regular-season starts dating to last Sept. 10, when he won at Texas, after giving up four runs, six hits and four walks in five innings Sunday while striking out five. “I‘m not doing my job at all,” he said. “I‘m not going deep into games and I‘m not keeping the team in the ballgame.”

RF Jose Tabata (right leg tightness) exited the game early May 18. He pinch-hit May 20-21 and 24-25, but was not in the starting lineup May 20-25.