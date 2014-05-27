Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Brandon Cumpton was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, and he started for the Pirates but didn’t factor into the decision in a 5-3 win over the New York Mets. Cumpton allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out one over six innings. It was the third big league start of the season for Cumpton, who is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA. He is expected to remain in the rotation and start for the Pirates on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cumpton was 4-1 with a 1.35 ERA in six starts for Indianapolis.

RHP Edinson Volquez will look to build off one of his best starts of the year when he takes the mound for the Pirates on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Volquez earned a win last Thursday, when he allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings as the Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 3-1. The win snapped a five-start winless streak for Volquez, who has a 5.97 ERA over his last six starts, with his ERA rising from 1.93 to 4.37. Volquez is 1-5 with a 7.11 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets. He earned his lone win the last time he opposed the Mets last Aug. 17. Volquez, then pitching for San Diego, allowed two runs over five innings in the Padres’ 8-2 victory.

1B Gaby Sanchez continued his mastery of the New York Mets on Monday afternoon, when he hit a pinch homer leading off the eighth inning and drove home the go-ahead run with a single in the ninth inning of the Pirates’ come-from-behind, 5-3 win. Sanchez, whose homer cut a 2-0 deficit in half, is hitting .320 with nine homers and 34 RBIs in 176 career at-bats against the Mets. He is batting .274 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 84 at-bats this year.

RHP Vin Mazzaro was designated for assignment Monday morning prior to the Pirates’ 5-3 win over the New York Mets. Mazzaro’s exit made room on the 25-man roster for RHP Brandon Cumpton, who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Monday’s game. Mazzaro had a 3.48 ERA in five relief appearances for the Pirates since he was recalled from Indianapolis on May 3. He was also designated him for assignment on March 29 before the Pirates outrighted him to Indianapolis on April 8.