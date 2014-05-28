Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

OF Starling Marte continued his hot May hitting on Tuesday night, when he went 1-for-3 with a two-run single to account for the Pirates’ only runs in a 4-2 loss to the New York Mets. Marte has 14 RBIs this month, the most he has collected in a single month as a major-leaguer. Overall this season, Marte is hitting .259 with four homers and 17 RBI in 49 games.

C Ali Solis had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham for Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays. In 29 games with Durham, Solis is batting .186 (19-for-102) with one home run and 12 RBIs. He has thrown out 33 percent (7-for-21) of base stealers, fifth best rate in the International League. Solis, 26, is the second Rays player born in Mexico, joining INF Vinny Castilla (2000-01). Solis had 30 days of major league service time with the San Diego Padres in 2012 when he went 0-for-4 in five games. His manager at Double-A San Antonio that season was current Blue Jays manager John Gibbons who gave him the news that he was being promoted to the Padres.

RHP Edinson Volquez struggled with his command on Tuesday night, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing two runs on four hits and a season-high five walks over five innings in the Pirates’ 4-2 loss to the Mets. Volquez, who issued just 15 walks over 55 2/3 innings in his first 10 appearances, also set a season high with 106 pitches. He is 2-4 with a 4.30 ERA overall.

OF Jose Tabata returned to the starting lineup Tuesday night and went 0-for-4 with a walk as the Pirates fell to the Mets, 4-2. Tabata was limited to seven pinch-hitting appearances over the previous nine games, dating back to May 18, due to right leg tightness. He is hitting .261 with 10 RBIs in 46 games this year.

RHP Charlie Morton will look to win his second straight start Wednesday against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Morton earned his first victory of the season last Friday, when he allowed one run on five hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings in the Pirates’ 4-3 victory over Washington. It was the second-shortest stint of the season for Morton, who was 0-6 in his first nine starts. Morton is 0-2 with a 4.06 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) against the Mets. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Mets last July 12, when he allowed two runs over seven innings in the Pirates’ 3-2, 11-inning win.