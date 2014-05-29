Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Jason Grilli is close to regaining his job as the Pirates’ closer. Grilli was sidelined from April 21- May 22 with a left oblique strain and earned a save last Friday in his first appearance since coming off the disabled list. But RHP Mark Melancon recorded both the Pirates’ saves since Friday while Grilli pitched just once. Manager Clint Hurdle said Wednesday morning that Grilli was “very close” to once again occupying the ninth inning for the Pirates and that he wanted to view footage of Grilli’s last outing -- when he struck out the side while allowing a hit in a scoreless inning on Tuesday -- before making a decision. Grilli is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA and five saves in 10 games this year.

2B Neil Walker extended his hitting streak to nine games Wednesday afternoon, when he singled in the eighth inning of the Pirates’ 5-0 loss to the New York Mets. Walker is hitting .361 (13-of-36) during the streak, which is the longest by a Pirates player this year. He has raised his overall average from .259 to .277. Walker leads the Pirates with 10 homers and shares the team lead with 27 RBIs.

RHP Charlie Morton labored Wednesday afternoon, when he took the loss after giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out four over 5 1/3 innings as the Pirates fell to the New York Mets, 5-0. Morton also uncorked two wild pitches that directly led to the Mets’ first run scoring. He threw 104 pitches overall. Despite falling to 1-7 with the defeat, Morton’s ERA remained the same at 3.29.

RHP Gerrit Cole will look to end May on a winning note when he takes the mound for the Pirates on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Cole didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent outing last Saturday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings in the Pirates’ 3-2 win over the Washington Nationals. In five starts this month, Cole is 2-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 34 strikeouts over 30 2/3 innings. Cole won his only start against the Dodgers last June 16, when he gave up three runs over 5 2/3 innings in the Pirates’ 6-3 victory.