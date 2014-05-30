Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Jason Grilli converted his second save in two chances since coming off the disabled list last week. Manager Clint Hurdle said Grilli is ready to resume the closer role, though the team might be cautious about pitching him on back-to-back days.

C Russell Martin hit a 435-foot solo home run in the sixth inning Thursday night, helping the Pirates defeat his former club, the Dodgers. Martin ranks fifth among active players with 28 home runs at Dodger Stadium.

2B Neil Walker has started all 53 games this season. That is the most by a Pittsburgh player since Jason Bay started 79 in a row to open the 2007 season. Walker went 2-for-5 Thursday in the series opener against the Dodgers, giving him an 11-game hitting streak.

RHP Gerrit Cole improved to 5-3, allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings in a win over the Dodgers on Thursday night. Cole settled down after giving up a run in each of the first two innings. The UCLA product said he began to get in a grove -- retiring nine in a row from the third through the fifth -- by getting ahead of hitters. “You feel with every starting pitcher you have a chance to win, but this guy has done some special things,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “The energy that he does bring, the focus and the stuff. When you can throw that fastball and you can stripe it (at) 96 and 97 ... everybody feeds off it.”