Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jordy Mercer wasn’t in the starting lineup for the second game in a row as manager Clint Hurdle gave him another day off as he tries to shake a major funk. Mercer was 4-for-32 (.125) in his previous 10 games. Hurdle also wanted to give some at-bats to hot-swinging backup Clint Barmes, who had a season-high three hits in Thursday’s win over the Dodgers and had gone 9-for-21 (.429) entering Friday’s contest. “We had planned on giving Clint some games here, definitely the first two and we’ll see where it goes just to give Jordy a break,” Hurdle said.

LHP Francisco Liriano took 12 starts to capture his first win of the season, but his patience was rewarded, manager Clint Hurdle said. Hurdle had preached such with Liriano, who sometimes pressed as he fished for his first win -- he started the season 0-5 -- but he persevered in a win over the Dodgers on Friday night. Liriano (1-5), who turned back several attempts at rallies by Los Angeles, struck out eight and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and threw 100 pitches (64 strikes).

2B Neil Walker continued to swing a hot bat, extending his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI single in the third inning Friday night against Los Angeles. Walker is emerging as one of the National League’s top-hitting second baseman. The RBI was the 300th of his career. Since May 20, Walker is hitting .356. He leads NL second baseman with 10 home runs. Last year, his 10th home run didn’t come until Sept. 19.

1B Ike Davis exhibited his raw power against the Dodgers on Friday night, taking RHP Josh Beckett deep for a solo home run to center in the fourth inning that was estimated at 453 feet. Davis went 2-for-4. “Ike has that power,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “He’s a good hitter with power and that’s what we’ve been mindful of telling him. He doesn’t need to carry this club. He just needs to go in put good at-bats up and see pitches. Every once in a while, he’s going to hit one like that.”