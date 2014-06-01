Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

OF Starling Marte has experienced some mental breakdowns in this series against the Dodgers. Marte dropped what appeared to be a routine catch near the wall in left of an Andre Ethier fly ball in the third inning on Saturday. That was start of Pittsburgh unraveling in a 12-2 hammering by the Dodgers. Four runs scored after Marte’s careless error. On Friday, Marte got picked off second base. Though Friday’s slip-up didn’t cost the Pirates, manager Clint Hurdle still wasn’t happy about it a day later during his pregame meeting with the media. And did we mention Marte went 0-for-4 at the plate, including taking a called third strike twice in Saturday’s setback?

SS Jordy Mercer responded well after a two-game break. Mercer had a 2-for-4 outing in Saturday’s 12-2 loss by the Dodgers. He had been in a 4-for-32 rut when manager Clint Hurdle sat him for two games.

LHP Tony Watson has used an effective change-up and off-speed pitches to post 15 2/3 scoreless innings. “This guy has been performing just so well, so consistent,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Last year, the only stumble he had was coming out of the gates because he had really no spring training, so his April was his spring training.” Watson is 8-1 with a 2.05 ERA in 92 appearances since the start of last season.

RHP Brandon Cumpton had a forgettable outing Saturday against the Dodgers, being tagged for 11 runs (10 earned) on 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings in a 12-2 pounding. Cumpton couldn’t locate his fastball. “He competed the first inning and then a couple of ground balls found space,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “But the total picture, the fastball command, wasn’t close to what we’ve seen in the past, and that sets up everything else. This game will grab you, and it grabbed him today. Hard day for him.”

C Russell Martin, who got the day off Saturday, has been a major reason behind the Pirates’ turnaround in May. Manager Clint Hurdle said it has been Martin’s work behind the plate and his handling of pitchers that has been invaluable. “He’s been a catalyst,” Hurdle said. “He’s added value to everything we do. He’s brought an edge to everything we do. He’s a shortstop with catching gear on.”