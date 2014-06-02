Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Wirfin Obispo was claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Braves and optioned by the Pirates to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. Obispo had a 2-1 record with 4.66 ERA at Triple-A Gwinnett.

RHP Casey Sadler was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Indianapolis. Sadler, who will fill the vacancy left by RHP Bryan Morris, was 6-1 with a 2.66 ERA in eight starts at Indianapolis.

RHP Edinson Volquez (3-4) used a good fastball and a curve that sometimes froze Dodgers’ hitters on Sunday en route to a series-clinching win at Dodger Stadium. Volquez allowed two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and a walk in five innings before the Pirates’ bullpen took over and nailed down the victory. “(Volquez) did what he had to do,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Used the fastball, he got it inside, the curveball played big for him tonight. The change-up. He pitched very well.”

LHP Wandy Rodriguez was released by the Pirates. Rodriguez, 35, was 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in eight games this season and allowed 10 home runs in just 26 2/3 innings. Rodriguez has a $13 million salary, $5.5 million of which is being paid by the Houston Astros as terms of a 2012 trade.

CF Andrew McCutchen finally solved the puzzle known as Zack Greinke on Sunday, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two doubles in a 5-3 Pirates victory. McCutchen had never homered off Greinke and was hitting .190 against the right-hander before Sunday’s outing. An aggressive approach used by McCutchen and Pittsburgh hitters allowed them to be the first club to put up four runs on Greinke since the Cincinnati Reds did so in July 2013.