Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jordy Mercer became the fourth Pirates player to have a four-hit game this season. All have come since May 1. Mercer finished 4-for-5 with a walk in Pittsburgh’s 10-3 rout of San Diego. He hit his second homer of the season, singled three times, drew a walk and scored four times.

RF Josh Harrison went 3-for-6 Monday night to stretch his hitting streak to six games. He is batting .423 (11-for-26) during the streak.

RHP Stolmy Pimentel allowed a walk and struck out two in two scoreless innings in his rehab debut for Class A Bradenton on Monday night. Pimentel has been on the disabled list since May 2 due to right shoulder inflammation.

RHP Brandon Cumpton (0-2, 6.85 ERA in four starts) could be skipped from his next start, according to manager Clint Hurdle. However, Hurdle said Cumpton would remain in the rotation long-term.

RHP Charlie Morton is 3-0 lifetime against the Padres with a 1.79 ERA in four starts. He had an unusual line Monday night, giving up two runs on three hits, three walks and three hit batters in five innings -- although he didn’t allow his first hit until the leadoff batter in the fifth. “I think Charlie competed well over the first four innings,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “They had (five) baserunners without any hits, but he managed to get the outs he needed.”